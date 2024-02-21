Top 3 finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Shiv Thakare OUT?

Mumbai: As Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 gears up for its grand finale, the dance floor is ablaze with the remaining six celebrities vying for the coveted trophy. The recent elimination saw Sagar Parekh bidding farewell, leaving fierce competition among the top 6 finalists.

Top 6 Finalists

Manisha Rani Shoaib Ibrahim Shiv Thakare Adrija Sinha Sreerama Chandra Dhanashree Verma

As the show slowly sails towards its last leg, fans are curious to know who will manage to reach the top 3 and which lucky contestant will win the show this season. We have an interesting update on the top 3 here. Keep reading.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Top 3 Finalists

We have the names of frontrunners for the top 3 positions, as predicted by loyal viewers. Considering the hype and talk on social media platforms, Manisha Rani and Shoaib Ibrahim are mostly expected to reach the top 3 easily. Now, all eyes are on who will be the third contestant to grab the 3rd position in the top 3.

Buzz has it that either Adrija Sinha or Sreerama Chandra will secure the remaining spot in the top 3. Inside sources hinted that Dhanashree Verma faces slim chances of claiming the top position.

Shiv Thakare Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Elimination News

Adding a surprising twist, there are speculations that Shiv Thakare, despite a season of consistent performances, may face elimination in the upcoming semi-finale week. Initial murmurs suggested Dhanashree Verma might be on the exit list, but a recent tweet from Bigg Boss Tak hints at Shiv Thakare being the unexpected elimination.

Shiv Thakare who was safe in the entire season till now, was declared as UNSAFE and in Bottom-2 for this week. Definitely, he won the final battle and entered the show's finale.



But the narrative is set just before the FINALE, he gets fewer votes than others. Sadly, he will end… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 17, 2024

With the suspense building, viewers eagerly await the upcoming episodes to witness the official outcome and discover who will emerge victorious in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Who, according to you, are deserving top 3 contestants? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.