Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth, has stormed the box office with record-breaking collections. In just four days, the film crossed Rs. 250 crore worldwide, making it the fastest entry into the elite club for the actor. The action drama opened with Rs. 63.75 crore on day one, supported by Rs. 21 crore from paid previews. Despite a dip on the following days, the film stayed steady with around Rs. 18.5 crore each day, bringing its India net total to over Rs. 140 crore in four days.

Jawan Falls Behind

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan had earlier set a benchmark in 2023 with an opening weekend of Rs. 129 crore net in India and a worldwide lifetime collection of over Rs. 1100 crore. It was the only Bollywood film in the top 5 openers list.

Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1: (2021)

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: (2017)

RRR: (2022)

K.G.F: Chapter 2: (2022)

OG (2025)

However, OG’s massive debut has now pushed Jawan out of that spot. The Telugu industry has once again shown its dominance at the pan-India box office.

South Cinema Rising

With OG’s performance, Tollywood continues to prove its strength in delivering pan-India blockbusters. The film has not only become Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grosser but also outperformed several recent Bollywood releases. Trade experts believe the Dussehra holiday advantage and strong fan following will help OG go even higher.

Tollywood’s power-packed storytelling and star appeal are now rewriting box office records. As OG marches ahead, Bollywood’s biggies like Jawan are being challenged, proving once again that South Indian cinema is setting the bar for blockbuster success.