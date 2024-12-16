Top 5 Bollywood films that became big hits in Pakistan

Islamabad: Bollywood movies have always been popular in Pakistan, capturing audiences with their stories, music, and star performances. Despite political challenges and bans on some films, the love for Indian cinema continues to thrive across the border. Let’s look at the Bollywood movies and shows that Pakistani fans adored the most.

Top Bollywood Hits in Pakistan

1. Dhoom 3

Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 (2013) was a blockbuster in Pakistan. Packed with action and an emotional story, Aamir’s dual role as Sahir and Samar amazed fans. It became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films in Pakistan.

2. PK

Another Aamir Khan gem, PK (2014), won hearts with its funny yet meaningful story about an alien questioning societal norms. Its unique plot and humor made it a favorite among Pakistani audiences.

3. Dilwale

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s romance in Dilwale (2015) was a big hit in Pakistan. The chemistry between the iconic duo, combined with catchy songs like Gerua, made the movie unforgettable.

4. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) touched hearts with its story of love and humanity. Despite its India-Pakistan theme, it received massive love in Pakistan, becoming a box-office hit.

5. Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju (2018), based on Sanjay Dutt’s life, resonated deeply with audiences in Pakistan. Its mix of drama, humor, and emotions made it a huge success.

Indian Shows and Movies Trending in 2024

This year, web series and newer films also gained attention in Pakistan:

– Heeramandi: A historical series by Sanjay Leela Bhansali set in Lahore’s red-light district. – 12th Fail: A story of determination that inspired both Indian and Pakistani audiences.

– Animal: Ranbir Kapoor’s action-packed drama was another cross-border hit.

Bollywood’s magic lies in its ability to connect people through emotions, stories, and relatable themes. Despite differences, Indian films remind us that good cinema can bring people together.