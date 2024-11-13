Top 5 highest paid actors in the world and their fee per film

Mumbai: Hollywood actors are among the highest-paid celebrities globally, drawing audiences to theaters and generating substantial box office revenues. Here’s a look at the top 5 highest-paid actors, along with their earnings in both US Dollars and Indian Rupees.

List Of Highest Paid Actors In The World

1. Adam Sandler: Comedy King

Earnings: $73 million (approximately Rs 620 crore)

Adam Sandler is the highest-paid actor in the world. Known for his comedic roles in movies like Happy Gilmore and The Waterboy, Sandler’s films might be goofy, but they bring in big money. He’s also a producer and voice actor, making him a major player in Hollywood.

2. Margot Robbie: Versatile Star

Earnings: $59 million (approximately Rs 479 crore)

Margot Robbie has become a top Hollywood actress with roles in movies like I, Tonya and Barbie. She’s not just an actor; she also produces movies through her company, LuckyChap Entertainment. Robbie’s ability to play different types of roles has made her a favorite.

3. Tom Cruise: Action Hero

Earnings: $45 million (approximately Rs 379 crore)

Tom Cruise is known for his action-packed films like Mission: Impossible and Top Gun. His dedication to doing his own stunts has made him one of the most well-known action stars. Cruise’s films continue to bring in large audiences and big earnings.

4. Ryan Gosling: Talented and Charming

Earnings: $43 million (approximately Rs. 362 crore)

Ryan Gosling is loved for his roles in both drama and action films, from La La Land to Blade Runner 2049. His ability to shine in a variety of genres has made him a top star in Hollywood.

5. Matt Damon: Hollywood Favorite

Earnings: $43 million (approximately Rs. 362 crore)

Matt Damon’s career took off with Good Will Hunting, and he’s since starred in many successful films like the Bourne series. His acting skills and versatility keep him at the top of the list.