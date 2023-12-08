Top 5 highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss 17 & their salaries

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 17 marks its two-month milestone, the reality show continues to captivate audiences with twists, turns, and a dynamic mix of contestants. Sana Raees Khan became the latest contestant to walk out of the show, making way for the wild entry of K-pop star Aoora, bringing the current contestant to count to 14. All participants are striving to leave their mark and entertain the audience to the fullest.

In this write-up, let’s take a closer look at the top 5 highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss 17. Just like every season, this year too many celebrities are demanding substantial amounts for their stint on India‘s biggest reality show.

Highest Paid Contestants Of Bigg Boss 17

1. Ankita Lokhande

The season’s most popular contestant, Ankita Lokhande, known for her fame from the debut show Pavitra Rishta, is at the top of the list. She the highest-paid celebrity on Bigg Boss 17. Riding high on her love and popularity, she is reportedly earning a staggering Rs 12 lakhs per week.

2. Aishwarya Sharma

Recognized for her role as Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya Sharma, who is participating with her husband Neil Bhatt on the same show, follows closely as the next highest-paid contestant. Reports suggest she is earning around Rs 11-12 lakhs per week.

3. Mannara Chopra

The Chopra cousin, Mannara Chopra, is making a mark in the house and has been garnering her fan base. Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s cousin is reportedly taking home Rs 10 lakhs per week.

4. Munawar Faruqui

The stand-up comedian and rapper, Munawar Faruqui, known for his controversies, is among the most popular contestants this season. He is reportedly earning Rs 7-8 lakhs per week, having been approached for the show previously.

5. Neil Bhatt

The protagonist of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Neil Bhatt, participating alongside his wife Aishwarya, has garnered love and appreciation from the audience. His reported salary stands at around Rs 7-8 lakhs per week.

As the competition intensifies, these top earners continue to contribute to the show’s entertainment value, making Bigg Boss 17 more and more interesting for viewers.