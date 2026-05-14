Hyderabad: Box office numbers come and go, but real wealth is built far beyond the silver screen. The latest rich lists have once again proved that Indian cinema is no longer just about stardom, fan wars and Friday openings.

Over the years, some of India’s biggest superstars have quietly transformed themselves into full-fledged business tycoons with investments in production houses, sports teams, real estate, brands and global ventures.

From Bollywood legends to South Indian megastars, these actors are no longer just entertainers. They are billion-rupee empires. We did some digging through the latest rich lists and industry reports to find out who truly stands at the top when it comes to wealth in Indian cinema history. And the names on this list prove that stardom may create fame, but smart business moves create generational riches.

Richest Indian actors in the history of Indian cinema

1. Shah Rukh Khan – Net Worth Rs 12,490 cr

And sitting right on top is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar has reportedly entered the billionaire club, with Hurun listing his wealth at around Rs 12,490 crore in 2025. His fortune is not just from films, but also from Red Chillies Entertainment, Knight Riders Sports and multiple brand/business investments. Hurun Global Rich List 2026 also placed SRK at around 1.3 billion USD, making him one of the biggest celebrity wealth stories from India.

2. Juhi Chawla – Net worth Rs 7,790 cr

Right behind him is Juhi Chawla and family, with a reported wealth of Rs 7,790 crore. The interesting part? Juhi may not be doing films regularly anymore, but her business game has clearly done the talking. Her connection with Knight Riders Sports and other investments has made her India’s richest actress, far ahead of several current leading heroines.

3. Nagarjuna Akkineni – Net worth Rs 5000 cr

At No. 3 comes Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, proving that this is not a Bollywood-only game. Reports place his wealth at around Rs 5000 crore, making him one of the richest actors in Indian cinema and the richest star from South India. His fortune comes not just from acting, but also production, television, real estate and business ventures.

4. Hrithik Roshan – Net worth Rs 3,100 cr

Then comes Hrithik Roshan, whose reported net worth is around Rs 3,100 crore. Hrithik’s wealth is not just about films and endorsements. His fitness and lifestyle brand HRX has played a huge role in building his empire, making him one of the richest actors in the country.

5. Salman Khan – Net worth Rs 2,900 cr

Completing the top five is Salman Khan, with a reported net worth of around Rs 2,900 crore. From films and endorsements to television, especially Bigg Boss, Salman has built one of the strongest celebrity brands in India.

So yes, the list has the usual superstar names, but the real twist is clear. The richest stars in India are not just earning from cinema anymore. They are owning teams, building brands, producing content and turning stardom into serious wealth.