Top 5 scenic getaways just hours from Hyderabad – Part 2

Hyderabad’s central location makes it an ideal starting point for a variety of scenic escapes. From rolling hills to peaceful lakes, the city’s countryside offers a refreshing change of pace, perfect for those looking to unwind or explore the great outdoors.

In part 1 of this series, Siasat.com took you on a journey to five picturesque destinations, a stone’s throw away from Hyderabad. In Part 2, we continue our journey through more stunning getaways that promise adventure, tranquility, and the beauty of nature—all within a short drive.

Best Weekend Getaways From Hyderabad

1. Elgandal Fort (3.5 hours)

Steeped in history, Elgandal Fort is located near Karimnagar and 3.5 hours away from Hyderabad. Perched atop a hill, the fort offers not only historical significance but also magnificent views of the surrounding countryside. Its impressive architecture, including ancient gates, bastions, and water tanks, makes it a fascinating place for history buffs. The fort’s peaceful environment and scenic backdrop of the Maner River add to its appeal, making it a perfect mix of heritage and natural beauty.

2. Pakhal Lake (4.5 hours)

Nestled near Warangal, Pakhal Lake is a man-made lake surrounded by verdant forests and gentle hills. Constructed around 1213 A.D. by a Kakatiyan Ruler is now a popular spot for nature lovers and bird watchers. Whether you’re boating on the calm waters or enjoying a sunset by the shore, Pakhal Lake is a serene getaway just 4.5 hours from Hyderabad.

3. Babejhari Waterfall (6.5 hours)

Named after the Babejhari village, the waterfall is located midway between Hatti and the historic Jodeghat village in Kerameri mandal. The waterfall is hard to access, adding to its serene and peaceful charm. Visitors can enjoy the serene beauty of the falls, take a dip in the cool waters, or simply relax by the banks while soaking in the natural beauty. Being midway on the famous Hatti-Jodeghat road, it takes around 6.5 hours from Hyderabad to reach here.

4. Papi Hills (7 hours)

The Papi Hills, also known as Papikondalu, are a mountain range in the Eastern Ghats that spans across the Khammam district of Telangana and the East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh. Known for its lush valleys, waterfalls, boat rides, and sparkling skies, it is often compared to Kashmir for its beauty. To get the real essence of Papikondalu, one has to go on a boat journey from Kunavaram which is 7 hours from Hyderabad.

5. Yarada Beach (11 hours)

Yarada Beach, located near Visakhapatnam, is one of the lesser-known coastal escapes on the east coast of India. Framed by picturesque hills and covered with golden sands, the beach offers stunning views of the Bay of Bengal. It’s a quieter alternative to more crowded beaches, making it ideal for peaceful strolls, sunbathing, or simply soaking in the beauty of the ocean. The nearby Dolphin’s Nose viewpoint adds an extra layer of scenic beauty. It is 11 hours from Hyderabad.

