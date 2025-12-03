Top 5 Telangana folk songs you can’t miss at any function

Hyderabad: Telangana functions today are incomplete without folk songs and DJ beats. Whether it’s a wedding, engagement, birthday, or festival, the moment the music starts, everyone from kids to elders comes to dance. These private Telugu folk songs have become very popular because they use Telangana slang, energetic Teenmaar beats, and catchy tunes that instantly lift the mood.

With YouTube and mobile phones, these songs spread fast and now dominate every celebration. No matter how grand or simple the function is, one thing is sure: a loud DJ and Telangana folk songs playing non-stop.

Top 5 Trending Telangana Folk Songs

1. Ranu Bombai Ki Ranu – Ramu Rathod & Singer Prabha

Views: 660+ Million+

Why it’s popular:

Its simple Sawal-Jawab style made it a viral sensation across YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels. Often played during pre-wedding shoots and cultural functions.

2. Bullettu Bandi – Mohana Bhogaraju

Views: 473+ Million

Why it’s popular:

This song changed the culture of weddings by introducing the “Active Bride” trend. Brides now confidently perform solo or couple dances, celebrating with joy instead of traditional shyness. Its catchy melody and Telangana dialect make it a favorite for Sangeet and dance entries.

3. O Pilaga Venkati – Singer Prabha

Views: 330+ Million+

Why it’s popular:

A melodious, emotional folk hit sung from a woman’s perspective. Young women across Telangana made this a viral reel song by acting out the longing and playful lyrics. Frequently used in pre-wedding videos and emotional wedding moments.

4. Daripontothundu – Mamidi Mounika

Views: 106+ Million+

Why it’s popular:

Its powerful beat and descriptive village-style lyrics make it perfect for groom entries, youth energy segments, and peak dance moments. This song defines the present Telangana folk sound.

5. Peddi Reddy – Mamatha Ramesh / Bullet Bandi Laxman

Views: 6.5 Million+

Why it’s popular:

The ultimate Teenmaar DJ anthem. High-energy beats, simple lyrics, and pure “mass” appeal make this the top choice for groomsmen, youth squads, and baraat processions.