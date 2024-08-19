Top 6 Go-karting spots in Hyderabad with per head prices

Hyderabad, known for its rich history and delicious cuisine, has also emerged as a hub for adventurous activities. Among the various adrenaline-pumping experiences the city offers, go-karting stands out as a favorite among thrill-seekers. Whether you’re a seasoned racer or a beginner looking for some fun, Hyderabad has several top-notch go-karting tracks that promise an exhilarating experience.

If you’re in the mood for some high-speed fun, here are the top 5 go-karting spots in Hyderabad that you must try.

Go-Karting Places In Hyderabad

1. Kartainment Karting, Shamshabad – Rs 650

Located near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Kartainment in Shamshabad offers one of the most exciting go-karting tracks in Hyderabad. Known for its well-maintained karts and challenging track layout, this spot is perfect for those looking to test their racing skills in a professional setting.

2. District Gravity, Shamirpet – Rs 550

District Gravity in Shamirpet is one of Hyderabad’s most popular adventure parks, offering a wide range of activities, including go-karting. The park’s well-designed track and affordable pricing make it a favorite among locals and visitors alike, ensuring a thrilling experience for all.

3. Flipside Adventure Park, Nanakramguda – Rs 250

Flipside Adventure Park is an adrenaline junkie’s paradise. Located in Nanakramguda, this park offers an impressive array of activities, with go-karting being a major highlight. Whether you’re racing against friends or simply enjoying the rush, Flipside’s go-karting track is a must-visit.

4. PP Karting, Sarath City Capital Mall – Rs 399

Indoor go-karting is a relatively new concept in Hyderabad, and PP Karting at Sarath City Capital Mall has quickly become a hot spot. The indoor track allows enthusiasts to enjoy the thrill of racing regardless of the weather, making it a popular choice among thrill-seekers. The track’s exciting twists and turns are a hit, especially with the Instagram crowd.

5. Hasten Go-Karting, Gurramguda – Rs 300 to Rs 350

Hasten Go-Karting in Gurramguda is a favorite among techies and students, thanks to its convenient location and affordable pricing. The track is well-lit and maintained, providing a smooth and enjoyable racing experience. It’s an ideal spot for a fun evening with friends or family.

6. Chicane Circuit, Leonia Holistic Destination

For those looking for a luxurious go-karting experience, the Chicane Circuit at Leonia Holistic Destination in Shamirpet offers a state-of-the-art track. Part of a larger resort, this track provides a premium racing experience with thrilling twists and turns. It’s the perfect choice for a day of fun and relaxation. You can check out their website to know the prices.

Whether you’re a hardcore racer or just looking to have some fun, these go-karting spots in Hyderabad offer something for everyone. So, gear up, head to one of these tracks, and enjoy the thrill of go-karting in the City of Pearls!