Mumbai: Indian filmmakers have always gone big and when we say big, we mean massive! From grand sets to jaw-dropping VFX, every element is crafted to leave viewers spellbound.

But there’s one area where they really don’t hold back, the costumes and jewellery. When it comes to dressing up their stars like royalty, directors and designers spare no expense to create unforgettable looks.

Let’s take a look at 5 Indian films where the outfits and jewellery used weren’t just stylish, they were worth a fortune.

Indian films with expensive outfits and jewellery

1. Jodhaa Akbar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red bridal lehenga in Jodhaa Akbar isn’t just iconic, it’s historic, literally. The piece was recently added to the Academy Museum’s Colour in Motion exhibition. But what truly stole the show was the jewellery: 300 kg of gold, crafted over 600 days by 200 artisans. Her bridal set alone weighed 3.5 kg, no wonder Aishwarya called it one of the toughest parts of the role!

2. Ra.One

When Shah Rukh Khan turned superhero for Ra.One, his costume came with a superhero-sized price tag. “It’s a million-dollar costume, Rs 4.5 crore each,” SRK told Hindustan Times back then. And no, there wasn’t just one, there were 20 such suits! Now that’s commitment to futuristic fashion.

3. Robot

The superstar from down South, Rajinikanth, is no stranger to grand scale and his film Robot was proof of that. From jaw-dropping visuals to futuristic storytelling, everything was top-notch, including the costumes. Designed by Manish Malhotra along with renowned international designer Mary E. Vogt, the stylish and high-tech outfits worn by Thalaiva came with a staggering price tag of Rs 3 crores. After all, when it’s Rajinikanth, even the wardrobe has to be nothing short of iconic!

4. Bajirao Mastani

Opulence met elegance in Bajirao Mastani. Deepika Padukone’s stunning gold outfit in “Deewani Mastani” was a dreamy blend of royal and modern. Designed by Anju Modi, it looked like a lehenga but had structured pants beneath for that extra drama. Her entire wardrobe reportedly cost around Rs 50 lakhs, and it showed in every shimmer on screen.

5. Padmaavat

Talk about dedication! Deepika’s wedding lehenga in Padmaavat weighed 30 kg and cost Rs 20 lakhs. Designed by Rimple Narula, the piece was packed with traditional techniques like Mukke ka Kaam, Salma Sitara, and Gokru Dunka. It reportedly took her nearly three hours each day to get into costume, that’s fashion with patience!

6. Devdas

Every frame of Devdas was a visual feast, and Madhuri Dixit’s wardrobe was nothing short of royal. Designed by the legendary trio — Neeta Lulla, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, and Reza Sharifi her looks reportedly cost over Rs 15 lakhs each. From intricate embroidery to grand silhouettes, her outfits were a masterclass.

From lehengas that weighed a ton to suits worth crores, these films proved that in Indian cinema, fashion isn’t just part of the story, it is the story!