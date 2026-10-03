Hyderabad: What happens when a drama refuses to leave your screen, your timeline or your YouTube recommendations? You watch one episode, then another, and before you know it, you are hundreds of episodes deep into Pakistani television. From intense romances and complicated relationships to soulful love stories and characters that become overnight internet favourites, some Pakistani dramas have gone far beyond television ratings.

Several Pakistani serials have turned into global digital blockbusters, crossing the staggering 3 billion cumulative views mark on YouTube. Their popularity has extended well beyond Pakistan, with audiences across India and other countries binge-watching episodes and turning key scenes into viral social media moments.

Here are six Pakistani dramas that have made it into the massive 3-billion-view club.

Most-watched and viral Pakistani dramas over the years

1. Tere Bin – Geo TV

Starring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, Tere Bin remains one of the biggest digital sensations to emerge from Pakistani television. The romantic drama has crossed the 5 billion cumulative views milestone on YouTube, putting it in a league of its own.

The popularity of Murtasim and Meerab continues to remain strong, with fans now eagerly waiting for Tere Bin 2.

2. Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – ARY Digital

Danish Taimoor and Durefishan Saleem head this intense romantic drama, which became a major digital hit. Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi has reportedly crossed 4.3 billion views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched Pakistani serials online.

3. Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 – Geo TV

Featuring Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 blended romance and spirituality and became a huge audience favourite. The drama has surpassed 4.1 billion YouTube views, cementing its place among Pakistan’s biggest digital successes.

4. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu – Geo TV

Starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has also managed to build a massive digital audience. The drama has crossed approximately 3.35 billion views on YouTube, with its popularity extending to international audiences.

5. Jaan Nisar – Geo TV

Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari star in this romantic drama, which became a major television and digital success. Jaan Nisar has crossed the 3 billion-view mark on YouTube, placing it among the Pakistani dramas that have built an enormous online following.

6. Ishq Murshid – Hum TV

Starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem, Ishq Murshid became another digital favourite with its mix of romance, comedy and political elements. The drama has also crossed 3 billion YouTube views, thanks to its strong worldwide fan following.

From Tere Bin crossing the 5-billion mark to several other serials comfortably entering the 3-billion club, these numbers show just how powerful Pakistani dramas have become on digital platforms. For viewers looking for their next binge-watch, these serials offer plenty of romance, drama, twists and memorable characters.