Islamabad: Pakistani dramas continue to draw audiences from across the world, thanks to their emotionally driven storylines, strong performances and much-loved on-screen pairings. In 2026, several new shows have already captured viewers’ attention.

If you are planning to start watching fresh Pakistani dramas and are confused about what to pick, here is a list of six ongoing must-watch dramas of 2026, along with where Indian viewers can stream them.

Trending Pakistani dramas of 2026

1. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu (ARY Digital)

Starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, this remains the most-watched drama of 2026. Due to the Ramzan schedule, it now airs once a week on Saturday nights. So far, 31 episodes have been aired.

Available in India on: Top Pakistani Dramas (YouTube)

2. Kafeel (ARY Digital)

A high-rated social drama that has consistently stayed among the top three shows since early 2026. Twenty-one episodes have been aired so far. It stars Sanam Saeed and Emmad Irfani in lead roles.

Available in India on: Top Pakistani Dramas (YouTube)

3. Dekh Zara Pyar Se (HUM TV)

Featuring Yumna Zaidi and Hamza Sohail, this light-hearted family comedy is written by Saima Akram Chaudhry. Five episodes have aired so far.

Available in India on: Ishq Diaries (YouTube)

4. Muamma (HUM TV)

Starring Saba Qamar and Usman Mukhtar, this mystery-thriller continues to attract strong viewership. Nineteen episodes have aired so far.

Available in India on: Ishq Diaries (YouTube)

5. Aik Aur Pakeezah (Geo Entertainment)

A socially relevant drama focusing on cybercrime and privacy, starring Sehar Khan. Twelve episodes have aired so far.

Available in India on: Drama Bazaar (YouTube)

6. Maa (Green TV Entertainment)

Starring Aina Asif as Raaha, the drama explores themes of sacrifice and hidden identity as a young girl uncovers the truth about her birth and family. Fifteen episodes have aired so far.

Available in India on: Multiverse Entertainment (YouTube)

Highly anticipated upcoming projects

Several big dramas are also lined up for release later in 2026. These include Mitte De Baawe, starring Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan; Zanjeerein, featuring Sajal Aly and Danyal Zafar; and Humrahi, starring Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari.

With a strong mix of romance, mystery and social drama, Pakistani television continues to enjoy massive popularity among Indian viewers in 2026.