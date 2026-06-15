Top 7 stories: Munawar’s warning, Urmila’s ex-husband’s nikah and more

Mumbai: Bollywood had no chill today. From a funny Arshad Warsi moment at a trailer launch to a shocking crowd situation around Arbaaz Khan’s car, the internet found enough drama, debate and gossip to keep the day busy. Here are the top 5 entertainment stories making noise.

1. Arshad Warsi’s hilarious Raju Hirani joke wins the trailer launch

At the trailer launch of Pritam and Pedro, Arshad Warsi had the audience laughing with a story involving Rajkumar Hirani and his son Vir Hirani. The actor shared how Raju once told his son to stand straight, only for Vir to reply, “This is how I stand, dad.” But when Arshad walked in and asked him to stand straight, Vir immediately said, “Yes sir.” Arshad then joked, “Baap ki koi izzat nahi hoti, chahe baap Rajkumar Hirani kyun na ho.” The series stars Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani, and marks Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT debut.

2. Dia Mirza’s patriarchy and climate change remark sparks debate

Dia Mirza has landed in the middle of a heated online debate after linking climate change to patriarchy during Soha Ali Khan’s podcast. The actor and environmental activist said that men and male dominated systems have driven climate change, which immediately divided the internet. While some agreed with her larger point about power structures and environmental damage, others felt the statement was too direct and blamed men as a whole.

3. Unknown man enters Arbaaz Khan’s car in Kolkata

A viral clip from Kolkata has shocked fans after an unknown man was seen sitting inside Arbaaz Khan’s car. Security quickly stepped in and pulled the person out as the crowd around the vehicle reacted loudly. While some people were heard asking security to beat him up, others requested them not to hit him. Arbaaz, who was seated inside, appeared visibly distressed by the sudden security breach. The video has now sparked a discussion on fan behaviour, celebrity safety and how quickly public appearances can turn chaotic.

4. Sharvari reportedly in talks opposite Kartik Aaryan

Sharvari’s dream run seems to be getting bigger. After Main Vaapas Aaunga, Alpha and Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, the actress is now reportedly in talks to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Luv Ranjan’s next directorial. If the casting works out, this could become one of the freshest on screen pairings to watch.

At the same time, her family background has also returned to online discussions. Sharvari is the granddaughter of late Manohar Joshi, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and while her lineup is being celebrated by fans, some social media users are also bringing up the privilege debate around access in Bollywood.

5. Munawar Faruqui asks internet to stop trolling Pranit More

After initially criticising the Rs 370 biryani controversy and saying people should “stop calling it a comedy show,” Munawar Faruqui has now shared a stronger message asking the internet to stop the excessive trolling around Pranit More. The controversy had already led to backlash, apology videos and an FIR.

In his new video, Munawar warned people about the mental health impact of nonstop online hate. He said, “Kisi ki lash niklegi na, tab tum realise karte reh jaoge mentally depressed kaise ho gaya.” He further urged people to stop stretching the matter for content, saying that once an FIR is filed, the issue has already entered the legal process and trolling should not continue beyond that point.

6. Urmila Matondkar’s ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir remarries

Urmila Matondkar’s ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir has remarried. Reports say Mohsin tied the knot with Nidhaa Bhatt after his divorce from Urmila, and shared wedding pictures on Instagram with a note that read, “Allah’s script is always better.”

The update has brought Urmila and Mohsin’s past relationship back into the news, as the two had earlier made headlines for their separation after years of marriage.

7. TV actress Sanchita Ugale found dead at home

In a tragic update, TV actress Sanchita Ugale, known for shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, was reportedly found dead at her home in Nalasopara East near Mumbai. Several reports state that the police have begun an investigation into the case.

The news has shocked fans, especially because Sanchita had posted on Instagram less than 24 hours before her death. For this part, keep the tone sensitive and avoid adding unnecessary details or speculation.

From Arshad Warsi’s hilarious trailer launch moment to Arbaaz Khan’s shocking car incident and Munawar Faruqui’s strong message against trolling, the day had a mix of humour, chaos and serious conversations. While Sharvari’s growing lineup and Mohsin Akhtar Mir’s remarriage kept Bollywood buzz alive, the news of Sanchita Ugale’s death brought a sombre turn to the day. As always, entertainment headlines move fast, but some stories also remind the internet where to draw the line.