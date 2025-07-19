Hyderabad: The movie Saiyaara created a big buzz even before it released. The trailer and songs became super popular, and people started talking about it like it was the next Aashiqui 3. The music touched hearts, and fans were excited to watch a fresh love story.

The film stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, two newcomers who impressed everyone on Day 1. Ahaan plays a young singer named Krish, and Aneet plays Vaani, a songwriter. Their chemistry is sweet, real, and full of emotion.

Saiyaara Openings

Saiyaara made a shocking Rs. 21.25 crore on its first day in India. That’s more than many big star films. It’s the highest opening for a love story with new actors since Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and Refugee (2000). What’s amazing is they did this with only 8,000 shows and no promotions, no interviews, no ads, and no social media push. Still, theatres were full!

Top Bollywood Love Stories – Highest Day 1 Collections

1. Saiyaara – Rs. 20.75 crore

2. Kabir Singh – Rs. 20.25 crore

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – Rs. 19.50 crore

4. Kalank – Rs. 18.50 crore

5. Ram Leela – Rs. 15 crore

6. Jab Harry Met Sejal – Rs. 14.75 crore

7. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar – Rs. 14 crore

8. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Rs. 13 crore