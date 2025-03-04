Top Bollywood diva allegedly breaks up with boyfriend

Hyderabad: Popular actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have ended their relationship after dating for two years. They were one of Bollywood’s most loved couples, but they have now decided to part ways. According to sources, they are still on good terms and respect each other.

Their Love Story

Tamannaah and Vijay’s relationship became public in 2023 when they starred in Lust Stories 2. They were open about their love and were often seen together at events. Fans loved their chemistry both on and off-screen.

Why They Broke Up

Reports say that Tamannaah and Vijay ended their relationship due to their busy work schedules. They decided to focus on their careers, and the breakup was mutual. However, neither of them has made an official statement about their split.

Even though they are no longer a couple, Tamannaah and Vijay plan to stay friends. In past interviews, they spoke about how their relationship was natural and comfortable. Tamannaah once said Vijay made her happy, while Vijay shared that they didn’t want to hide their love from the world.

What’s Next for Them?

Tamannaah and Vijay are now focused on their work. Tamannaah will be seen in Odela 2, while Vijay is working on Matka King. Though their love story has ended, fans continue to support them.

Their breakup may be sad for fans, but Tamannaah and Vijay have handled it with maturity. They remain friends and are moving forward with their careers.