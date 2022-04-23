Top five billionaires: Adani becomes second Indian after Ambani to enter the list

New Delhi: Founder-cum-chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani became the second Indian after the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani to enter the list of top five billionaires.

With a net worth of $123.7 billion, Adani is at the fifth position on the list. On Friday, he became richer than the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett.

In 2021, Adani emerged as the world’s biggest gainer. It seems that the trend will continue in the current year too as his net worth has increased significantly so far. His ranking in the billionaire list jumped from 24 to 5.

Ambani and Adani on top 10 billionaires list

For the second time, two Indians, Ambani and Adani, have entered the list of top 10 billionaires.

Currently, both of them are richer than Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

With a net worth of $104.7 billion, Mukesh Ambani has grabbed the eighth spot in the top 10 billionaires list.

Updated list of top 10 billionaires in the world

As per the updated list of top 10 billionaires in the world, seven are from the United States whereas, one is from France, and two are from India.

With a net worth of $269.7 billion, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla continues to be the richest person in the world. His wealth increased enormously in 2021.

Name Net worth Country Elon Musk $269.7 billion United States Jeff Bezos $170.2 billion United States Bernard Arnault $167.9 billion France Bill Gates $130.2 billion United States Gautam Adani $123.7 billion India Warren Buffett $121.7 billion United States Larry Ellison $107.6 billion United States Mukesh Ambani $104.7 billion India Larry Page $102.4 billion United States Sergey Brin $98.5 billion United States

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos who was the world’s richest person till recently has grabbed the second spot. His net worth as of April 23 is $170.2 billion.