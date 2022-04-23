Top five billionaires: Adani becomes second Indian after Ambani to enter the list

Currently, Ambani and Adani are richer than Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 23rd April 2022 11:21 am IST
Mukesh Ambani India's richest with $84.5 bn, Gautam Adani 2nd: Forbes
Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

New Delhi: Founder-cum-chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani became the second Indian after the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani to enter the list of top five billionaires.

With a net worth of $123.7 billion, Adani is at the fifth position on the list. On Friday, he became richer than the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett.

In 2021, Adani emerged as the world’s biggest gainer. It seems that the trend will continue in the current year too as his net worth has increased significantly so far. His ranking in the billionaire list jumped from 24 to 5.

MS Education Academy

Ambani and Adani on top 10 billionaires list

For the second time, two Indians, Ambani and Adani, have entered the list of top 10 billionaires.

Currently, both of them are richer than Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

With a net worth of $104.7 billion, Mukesh Ambani has grabbed the eighth spot in the top 10 billionaires list.

Updated list of top 10 billionaires in the world

As per the updated list of top 10 billionaires in the world, seven are from the United States whereas, one is from France, and two are from India.

With a net worth of $269.7 billion, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla continues to be the richest person in the world. His wealth increased enormously in 2021.

NameNet worthCountry
Elon Musk$269.7 billionUnited States
Jeff Bezos$170.2 billionUnited States
Bernard Arnault$167.9 billionFrance
Bill Gates$130.2 billionUnited States
Gautam Adani$123.7 billionIndia
Warren Buffett$121.7 billionUnited States
Larry Ellison$107.6 billionUnited States
Mukesh Ambani$104.7 billionIndia
Larry Page$102.4 billionUnited States
Sergey Brin$98.5 billionUnited States

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos who was the world’s richest person till recently has grabbed the second spot. His net worth as of April 23 is $170.2 billion.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button