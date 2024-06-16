Top journalism college in Bengaluru shuts down; second in last 2 years

The Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM), considered as one the top 10 journalism colleges in India has decided to shut down due to low applicants.

IIJNM has been running for more than 26 years imparting world-class knowledge and practicals for aspiring journalism students. IIJNM offered a 11 month of undergraduate and postgraduate diplomas in three mediums — Print, Broadcast and Multimedia Journalism.

The management on Friday, June 15, decided to shut down as it failed to reach the minimum number of applicants this year.

This is the second journalism school to shut down in two years. Last year, COMMITS (Convergence of Media, Multimedia and Information Technology) had shut down due to the same reason.

“It was rather unfortunate that the institute is closing down and we have to slowly come to terms with it, but this was the only option the management had,” The New Indian Express reported.

The course for this term was set to begin on June 22. However, with a low student turnout, IIJNM has decided to refund their money within 10 days.

In 2023-24, around 28 students were admitted to the institute, 57 in 2022-23, 63 in 2021-2022 and 75 students in 2020-21.