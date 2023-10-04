Top three trending NEW tourist destinations of Hyderabad

Hyderabad is among the fastest developing cities of India. Alongside IT parks, metro stations, restaurants, busy and noisy roads, one can also find places which excite, inspire and rejuvenate people. The city continues to expand its collection of peaceful attractions and people here love to travel to such places which help them get rid of psychological trauma, stress and busy schedules.

The visitors even swarm to Hyderabad to take in the city’s famous sights, mouthwatering cuisine, and welcoming locals. With the ongoing addition of new attractions, Hyderabad keeps up its appeal as a top destination, providing visitors from all over the world with novel experiences and memories.

In this write-up, we will tell you about the new exciting tourist destinations of Hyderabad which are trending in the city currently.

1. Lake Front Park

Spread over 10 acres, Lake Front Park is the latest attraction developed by the HMDA at Necklace Road, Hussain Sagar. The park has two board walks of 500 meters each. It is reported that the park was made at the estimated cost of Rs 26.65 crore so that visitors can enjoy the lake view from here.

Glimpses of the newly opened Lake Front Park on Necklace Road. Good to see QR Coded plants for easy identification for nature enthusiasts. Overall rating 8/10. Could see elderlies pumping up their heart rate traversing up and down the metallic ramps. A must visit for all. pic.twitter.com/FUICODgICq — ❄️Katy's Mahboob❄️ (@KitChitKat) October 1, 2023

Timings — 5:30 am to 11: 30 pm

Entry fee — Adult: Rs 50, Children: Rs 10, Morning Walkers: Rs 100 per month

2. Solar Cycle Track

The city has finally got the most awaited 23-kilometer cycle track along the Outer Ring Road. The track is also known as the Healthway Cycling Track and it is divided into two distinct stretches.

The amenities at the track include car and bicycle parking, food stalls, cycle repair and rental stations, first aid stations, rest areas, and state of-the-art signaling.

The track is accessible round the clock and there are five access points situated strategically along the track.

4. Durgam Cheruvu Musical Fountains

The 40 meters long two musical fountains were unveiled recently and scores of people are thronging the place to witness them. People enjoy light displays synchronized to musical soundtracks here.

If you want to have a great time with your family and friends, and make unforgettable memories, this place is a must-visit. So, come along, take some selfies, and create lasting memories!

Timings

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

