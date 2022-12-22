Top Tollywood actor’s second marriage details are here

Hyderabad: Speculations about Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj’s second marriage have been doing rounds for a while now. Rumours have it that Manoj planning to get hitched with his current alleged girlfriend Bhuma Mounika Reddy who is the daughter of well-known politician Shobha Nagireddy.

According to reports, Manoj and Bhuma are expected to get married in the second week of February 2023, in the presence of their relatives and family members in Hyderabad. However, an official announcement from the actor and his family is still awaited.

The relationship rumours of Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy started doing rounds after they both were photographed together at a Puja ceremoney recently, which surprised everyone. Several videos and photos have also surfaced on the internet, fueling the rumours. Both were also spotted visiting renowned Big Dargah in Kadapa.

Manchu Manoj was earlier married to Pranathi Reddy in 2015. However, they got divorced in 2019.

On the professional front, Manchu Manoj was last seen in 2017 in the film ‘Okkadu Migiladu’ and his last Cameo Appearance was in 2018 in the film ‘Operation 2019‘. The actor’s upcoming film ‘Aham Brahmasmi’ is still in the filming stage.



