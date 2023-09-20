TOP TV actress confirmed to participate in Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: The upcoming Bigg Boss 17 has been causing quite a stir among fans who are eagerly awaiting its premiere. While the official premiere date is yet to be confirmed, it’s buzzing in the grapevine that the show will kick off in the second week of October.

In the midst of this excitement, speculations are rife about the celebrities who might grace the Bigg Boss house this season. One name that’s been making rounds in the news is Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita Lokhande (Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande Confirmed For Bigg Boss 17?

And now, according to a latest report in Telly Chakkar, Ankita has been confirmed to take part in Bigg Boss 17. It is being said that she might enter the upcoming season along with her husband, Vicky Jain, fueling rumors of this season being themed as Couples Vs Singles.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain (Instagram

Fans are keeping their eyes peeled for the official confirmation regarding the participation of Ankita Lokhande and other potential contestants.

