TOSS SSC, Intermediate exams from September 20

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society’s SSC and Intermediate Public Examinations have been scheduled from September 20 to September 29, 2025.

The timetable will be made available in due course, and candidates are encouraged to keep checking the website for updates.

Examination fees can be submitted through their official website or through MEE SEVA/TG online centers.

Exam fees without the fine can be paid from July 28 to August 5. While fees paid between August 6 and August 10 will attract a fee of Rs 25 per subject whereas fees paid from August 11 till August 15 will attract a fine of Rs 50 per subject.

The Tatkal window is from August 16 to August 18, after which no more payments will be accepted. Candidates are instructed not to make payments through a challan or a demand draft (DD).

Candidates who had enrolled in previous years but failed to clear the exam, or candidates who failed to appear for the exams, are eligible to apply now.

Candidates are instructed not to make excess payments beyond the prescribed fee

If any of the payment dates are declared as a holiday, then the fees shall be paid on the next working day

Only candidates with a valid payment receipt can sit for the exams

If more than one subject is scheduled for the same session on the same day, candidates are requested to inform the District Coordinator in writing after paying the examination fee, but before the final date prescribed for the Rs 25 penalty.

Accredited Institute coordinators are advised to guide learners in submitting the examination fee and ensure that they do not pay an amount exceeding the prescribed fee.

For additional instructions and details, candidates are requested to visit the website or reach out to the respective District Educational Officer/District Coordinator of Open Schools.