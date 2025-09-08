Total lunar eclipse 2025: Blood Moon lights up Saudi Arabia, UAE skies

A rare total lunar eclipse, widely known as a “blood moon,” lit up the skies over Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several Arab countries on Sunday night, September 7, marking one of the longest celestial events of its kind in recent years.

The eclipse lasted around 83 minutes, during which the moon turned a striking red as Earth passed directly between the Sun and the lunar surface. The event was also visible across Asia, Africa, Australia and parts of Europe.

In Saudi Arabia, thousands of worshippers gathered to perform Khusuf prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and mosques nationwide. Similar prayers were held in the UAE in accordance with Islamic tradition during eclipses.

مشاهد لـ #خسوف_القمر الكلي على سماء المملكة وصلاة الخسوف في الحرمين الشريفين

Astronomy enthusiasts and photographers gathered to observe this rare phenomenon, which had not been witnessed with this span and scope since 2018.

The Jeddah Astronomy Society explained that the colour was caused by sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere, where blue light is scattered and red light reaches the moon.





جمعية نور الفلك تمكّن الجمهور من متابعة خسوف القمر عبر تلسكوبات متنوعة.

القمر مخسوف بنسبة 50 ٪ في سماء جدة

In the UAE, the spectacle attracted widespread attention. Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, shared clips of the eclipse on Instagram, showing the blood moon over the emirate’s skyline.

Sheikh Hamdan also shared stunning images of the lunar eclipse on his Instagram Stories, capturing the blood moon’s progression over the UAE’s natural landscapes and the Dubai skyline.

Lunar eclipse phases over UAE cliffs – from brilliance to blood moon. Photo: Screengrab/Instagram

Blood moon rises over Dubai’s skyline in rare eclipse sequence. Photo: Screengrab/Instagram

The International Astronomy Centre in Abu Dhabi also documented the event using the Al Khatem Observatory, while Dubai-based photographer Rami Dibo posted a timelapse of the moon crossing the Burj Khalifa on Instagram.

The phenomenon also drew wide public attention in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan and Egypt.

عدسة #قنا #الخسوف آية يستشعر بها المؤمن ضعف الإنسان وعظمة الخالق، فيلجأ إلى الله بالذكر والدعاء والاستغفار

مشاهد من رصد الخسوف الكلّي النادر للقمر في ساحة الخوير بمحافظة #مسقط.

سماء الكويت تشهد خسوفا كليا للقمر اكتسى خلاله باللون الأحمر النحاسي



– أطلق عليه علميا اسم (القمر الدموي) في أول ظهور لهذه الظاهرة منذ 2018



(حدث مصور)



https://t.co/ksr03R9xuH#كونا #الكويت

When history meets the cosmos – a lunar eclipse over the timeless pyramids of Egypt.