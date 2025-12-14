Tourists duped out of Rs 12k over Salar Jung museum tickets, police recover money

The website had also apparently promised a tour guide, but when the three reached the museum and no one showed up, they were convinced of the scam.

Salar Jung Museum

Hyderabad: A tourist from Delhi, along with two of his friends from Hyderabad, was duped out of Rs 12,000 after they booked tickets to the Salar Jung museum from a fraudulent website.

The victim said that he first suspected that something was wrong when the tickets showed Rs 4,000 per head, but by the time they realised their mistake, it was too late and the money was already gone from their accounts.

They later approached the reception, where the Telangana tourism police assured them support. “We bought our tickets and went on with our tour, not expecting to actually get our money back; however, to our surprise, we were later approached by a staff member saying the police were looking for us. That is when we got the good news that our money had been recovered.”

“I can now go back and say that the police is truly for us.” The victim was heard saying in a video that was posted by the Telangana director general of police B Shivadhar Reddy.

The DGP lauded the police’s efforts, saying, “A moment of pride for the #TelanganaPolice. This reflects the exemplary Professionalism, Restraint, and Humane Conduct displayed by our officers. This reinforces public trust and is the gold standard we uphold. Well done!”

