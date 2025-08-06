Tourists in Saudi Arabia can get 15 pc VAT refund

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has officially introduced a value-added tax (VAT) refund programme for tourists and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals, enabling eligible visitors to reclaim 15 percent VAT on qualifying purchases.

The initiative forms part of wider efforts to enhance the tourism and shopping experience, while boosting the Kingdom’s appeal as a premier global destination.

The refund scheme is available at 1,442 authorised retail outlets across the country and applies to non-resident tourists aged 18 and above, the Saudi Gazette reported.

To be eligible, total purchases must exceed SAR 500. Items must be unused, intended for personal use only, and exported within 90 days of the purchase date.

Certain goods and services are excluded, including accommodation, meals, vehicles, boats, aircraft, food and beverages, tobacco, and petroleum products.

At the time of purchase, shoppers can request a tax-exemption form by presenting their passport or GCC national ID. Tourists may also combine up to three receipts from the same store on the same day to meet the minimum spend requirement.

To finalise the refund process, travellers must verify their forms at one of 18 designated kiosks located across three international airports:

10 points at King Khalid International Airport (Riyadh)

at King Khalid International Airport (Riyadh) 4 points at King Abdulaziz International Airport (Jeddah)

at King Abdulaziz International Airport (Jeddah) 4 points at King Fahd International Airport (Dammam)

Refunds are issued either in cash (up to SAR 5,000 per day) or to a payment card. Notably, cash refunds are not available at Jeddah’s North Terminal.

The VAT refund programme aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals to diversify the national economy, enhance the retail sector, extend visitor stays, and promote sustainable tourism growth across the Kingdom.