TPCC files complaint against BJP MP Arvind over communal vote appeal

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th February 2026 7:49 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday, February 6, filed a complaint with the Telangana State Election Commission against Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind for seeking votes on religious and caste basis.

In the complaint addressed to the Election Commission Coordination Committee Chairman P Rajesh Kumar, TPCC said that the BJP MP gave a speech on communal lines, seeking votes on religious and caste basis, in Nizamabad on Thursday, February 5.

They also provided a YouTube video link as proof; however, the video has since been taken down.

TPCC also provided a transcript of his objectionable statement, which read, “Should we go door to door asking for votes? If you do not vote, it is your loss. India is a Hindu nation. If attacks are made on Hindu culture while living in India, we will not remain silent.”

TPCC has alleged his statements violate the Model Code of Conduct and election laws and asked for necessary action to be taken against the MP.

Recently, Dharmapuri Arvind drew flak from one of the grandsons of the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, after he used objectionable words against the Nizam.

In a press conference in early January, Arvind had proposed renaming Nizamabad to Indur after winning the upcoming municipal election. “This city was once called Indur, and we will soon restore the name…a donkey called Nizam interfered and changed the name, but this is temporary,” he had said.

In February of 2024, the MP, during an election campaign speech for the Lok Sabha elections, had said that “people will go to hell if they don’t vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after benefitting from its schemes.”

