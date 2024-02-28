Vote for BJP or you’ll go to hell, says Telangana BJP MP Arvind

Hyderabad: After benefiting form the schemes launched by Narendra Modi-led BJP, if people vote for any other party, they will go to hell, Nizamabad BJP MP D Arvind has said, stirring a controversy. Arvind reportedly made the remarks while addressing a gathering at the saffron party’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra‘ recently.



A video of the MP, in which he is heard saying that “people will go to hell if they don’t vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after benefitting from its schemes” is making rounds online.

“You are receiving free food and free gas. He (Modi) is building free schools, he is getting you treated if you fall sick, he is sending money for Shaadi Mubarak, he is giving loans to SHGs. It is Narendra Modi who abolished triple talaq and ensured your self-respect. After giving all of this, if you vote for Congress or BRS, uparwala will take you to hell. You will not go to heaven. I am saying that you will go to hell. Don’t make holes in the plate that you eat from,” the BJP MP is heard saying in the video.

He appealed to the gathering that “if they want to go to heaven, they should support and vote for those who are giving services to the country and securing it,” alluding to his party.

“Otherwise God also will not pardon you….,” he was heard saying.

Telangana BJP has initiated the ‘Vijay Sankalpa Yatra‘ as part of its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This yatra aims to reach out to voters and secure a strong position in the polls. The BJP’s yatra is being held simultaneously in five different parts of Telangana.

The party has divided Telangana into five clusters for operational efficiency, with each cluster led by a designated ‘star leader’.

Key leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to join the yatra on specific dates, further boosting the campaign’s momentum.

The BJP’s focus on maximising seats from Telangana is evident through this extensive yatra that covers all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.