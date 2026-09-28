TPCC hold protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

Calling the Election Commission and democracy have been compromised, they demanded demanded that the 2025 voter list be revoked and called for the reinstatement of 13 crore voters.

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Protesters from Congress and CPI gather during a demonstration against the CEC.
TPCC demands Gyanesh Kumar resignation

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress on Monday, September 28, protested for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at several places across the state.

In Hyderabad, the protest was led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Vikramarka Bhatti, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala.

On September 23, The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu had allegedly had no idea, or rather were kept in the dark, by the CEC about several decisions and orders linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The report stated that around 19 crore voters were deleted from the electoral roll, along with changes to Form 6 and access to voter data. It has triggered a wider political controversy, with Opposition parties questioning the functioning of the Commission and demanding greater transparency.

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“Today, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee decided to do the protest and we will be walking from Indira Gandhi statue up to the Election Commission in Telangana. We want to file a complaint regarding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and prosecution,” MP Kiran Kumar Chamala said.

Calling the Election Commission and democracy have been compromised, the Rajya Sabha MP demanded that the 2025 voter list be revoked and called for the reinstatement of 13 crore voters. “This clearly shows that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have influenced the CEC to delete the votes to make sure that they continue in power for 50 years,” he said.

On Saturday, the three Election Commissioners met for the first time after the report broke, and Gyanesh Kumar maintained that SIR was a unanimous decision.

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It also announced that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit now visit voters’ homes and collect the required documents to be uploaded on ECINet for consideration by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).

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