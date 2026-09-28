Dipke announces Jail Bharo Andolan on October 2 in Mumbai

Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and national convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Monday, September 28, said the organisation will hold a Jail Bharo Andolan on October 2 in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The development comes as the Mumbai Police denied the CJP permission for a larger protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission of India over the Special Intensive Revision across the country.

With the caption, “Gyanu Must Go!” Dipke shared a poster of the demonstration on X.

Police deny permission citing High Court order

Earlier on Sunday, September 27, Mumbai Police denied permission to organise a protest at Shivaji Park, citing a High Court ruling. “Permission has been denied because Mumbai Police is not empowered to grant permission for any gathering at Shivaji Park in accordance with the judgement of Hon. High Court in PIL 116/2009 dated 04/01/2013 and subsequent order of Government of Maharashtra dated 20/01/16,” authorities said in a statement.

The formal communication issued by Shivaji Park Police Station highlighted that the applicant failed to submit the mandatory permission letter from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the ground’s usage. Shivaji Park is a designated silence zone surrounded by residential areas, raising significant concerns regarding noise pollution, it added.

Authorities pointed out that the proposed protest was likely to cause severe traffic congestion and impede the movement of emergency vehicles to several prominent hospitals located in the vicinity.

Advising the organiser to look for alternate venues within Mumbai, the police stated that if a fresh application is submitted for another location, the competent authority will consider it in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

Terming it “unacceptable,” Dipke said the police’s actions were an attempt “to suppress citizens’ voices.” He also questioned the denial, noting that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had hosted an event at the exact same venue earlier this year.