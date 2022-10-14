Traders urge Delhi LG to help get CP buildings fresh coat of paint

New Delhi: Traders of India’s premier shopping destination Connaught Place have urged the Delhi Lieutenant Governor for his intervention to get heritage buildings in the area a fresh coat of paint something they last got more than a decade ago.

In a tweet to LG V K Saxena, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said that the CP buildings that should look spotless white have turned black for lack of fresh paint.

“White CP Buildings need fresh painting to keep shining, last painted 12 years back, we are not allowed to paint ourselves, have requested chairman @tweetndmc to get CP facades painted or allow us at least, SIR PLS HELP #WHITECP,” NDTA said in a tweet.

Connaught Place is one of the most well-known shopping centres of the world that attracts not only Delhiites and tourists from other parts of the country, but also a large number of foreigners, said NDTA executive committee member Amit Gupta.

“We have been urging the New Delhi Municipal Council to paint these heritage buildings that were last painted on the occasion of Commonwealth Games 2010. But we have not got any answer from them,” Gupta said.

An NDMC official, however, said that CP buildings are privately owned and the owners may get them painted keeping in mind the uniformity and norms laid down by the government.

Gupta said that ahead of Diwali, NDTA has hired labourers to remove plant growth on the parapets of the buildings that weaken the structure.

In the next three days, the work will cover all buildings in outer, middle, and inner circles of CP, he said.

Traders will also get CP corridors cleaned and cobwebs removed from them ahead of Diwali so that the visitors and shoppers find the place in a new look, added Gupta.