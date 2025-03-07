Traffic adviory issued in view of Indira Mahila Shakthi event

Indira Mahila Shakthi event, celebrating International Women’s Day, to be held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad on Saturday, March 8.

Traffic adviory issued in view of Indira Mahila Shakthi event
Hyderabad: In connection with the Indira Mahila Shakthi event, celebrating International Women’s Day, the Hyderabad police on Friday, March 7, have announced a traffic advisory to manage expected congestion.

The event is expected to draw a large crowd, with traffic disruptions anticipated from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm on key roads and junctions in and around Secunderabad.

Traffic advisory

Road closures and diversions:

  • Panjagutta to Greenlands, Begumpet, and Secunderabad Parade Ground: Heavy congestion expected between 3:00 pm and 10:00 pm. Avoid this route.
  • Tivoli X-roads to Plaza X-roads: Intermittent road closures depending on event progress.

Congestion expected at major Road junctions:

  • Chilkalguda X Road
  • Alugaddabavi X Road
  • Sangeeth X Road
  • YMCA X Road
  • Patny X Road
  • SBH X Road
  • Plaza
  • CTO Junction
  • Brook Bond Junction
  • And other key junctions in the vicinity.

Public transport advisory:

  • Train and bus passengers: Start early to reach Secunderabad Railway Station and Jubilee bus station (Picket) on time.
  • Metro Rail Service: Recommended as an alternative to avoid delays.

Traffic diversions:

  • From Alugaddabavi and Secunderabad Railway Station: Diverted towards Clock Tower, Patny, and Paradise.
  • From Tukaramgate: Diverted at St Johns Rotary.
  • From Sangeeth X Road towards Begumpet: Diverted at YMCA towards Clock Tower, Patny, and CTO.
  • From Bowenpally & Tadbund towards Tivoli: Diverted towards CTO, Ranigunj, and Tankbund.
  • Additional diversions for routes from Karkhana, JBS, and Trimulgherry for smoother traffic flow.

The Hyderabad traffic police have issued an advisory urging motorists to use alternative routes to ease congestion. However, commuters should prepare for temporary traffic diversions and slow-moving vehicles in the area.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 7th March 2025 5:13 pm IST

