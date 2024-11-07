Traffic advisory issued in Bhongiri ahead of Telangana CM’s visit

Several traffic advisories for heavy vehicles will be enforced from 8:00 am until the conclusion of the tour program.

Traffic advisory issued in Bhongir zone ahead of Telangana CM's visit
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In view of the chief minister’s visit to the Yadadri-Bhongiri district on Friday, November 8, the Rachakonda police have issued a traffic advisory.

To facilitate the smooth flow of traffic and minimize inconvenience, several traffic diversions for heavy vehicles will be enforced in the Bhongiri zone of Rachakonda from 8:00 am until the conclusion of the tour program.

Citizens are urged to plan their routes and avoid the affected areas during the specified times.

Traffic diversions due to CM’s visit on Nov 8

Following are the diversions:

  • Heavy vehicles from the Nalgonda underpass bridge towards Bolepally will be redirected through Nagireddypally X road towards Valigonda.
  • Vehicles from Choutuppal towards Bolepally will be rerouted via Sherigala road, Pedda Kondur towards Pochampally.

The Traffic Police request everyone’s cooperation and understanding during this busy period.

