Traffic chaos in Jangammet, residents urge police intervention

Hyderabad: The local residents of Jangammet falling under Falaknuma traffic police station are facing problems due to the huge flow of traffic into the colony during morning and evening.

The residents are facing problems of sound pollution, air pollution, and eve-teasing in the colony as hundreds of vehicles pass through the Progress High School – Mohsin Tailor and Jangammet Market areas in a day. Traffic from the Falaknuma–Chandrayangutta road diverts into the colony to avoid police checking for violations near the station.

Mohd Shareef, a local resident, complained that the traffic volume in the colony is half the volume of traffic that flows on the Falaknuma main road. “Because of the sound, people are unable to sit comfortably in their houses. Senior citizens are not able to sleep in the afternoon and relax. Noisy Royal Enfield Bullets often disturb the sleep of the babies,” complained Mohd Shareef.

Also Read Social boycott of family over sexual assault of 2 minor girls in Hussaini Alam

The Falaknuma traffic police stand in front of the police station in the morning between 10:30 am and 12 pm, again from 4:30 pm onwards till late evening.

“During the evening, children go out for tuition and Arabic classes. Due to fear of accidents, we are not sending the children to tuition during traffic hours, instead, we were forced to request the tuition management to change the timings,” said a housewife, Zainab Fatima.

In the evening, when women and girls return from work or coaching classes or after purchasing groceries from areas nearby, motorists pass lewd comments on them. “Girls are victimised by the motorists who pass through the colony. Every time you can’t have a male person escort the woman to the market, and we end up being victimised,” complained a woman on condition of anonymity.

The residents request that the Hyderabad commissioner of police immediately take steps to place barricades and prevent the entry of outside vehicles into the colony.