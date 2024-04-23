Traffic curbs for Hanuman Jayanthi procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad traffic police have issued traffic restrictions for the Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra procession in the city on Tuesday.

The procession will start from Gowliguda Ram Mandir at 11:30 am and will pass through Gowliguda Ram Mandir, Putlibowli crossroads, Andhra Bank crossroads, Koti, Sultan Bazar crossroads, Ramkoti crossroads, Kachiguda crossroads, Narayanguda YMCA, Chikkadpally crossroads, RTC crossroads, Ashok Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Praga Tools, Kavadiguda, Bansilalpet Road, Bible house, City Light Hotel, Bata Show Room, Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Old Ramgopalpet PS, Paradise crossroads, CTO Junction, Lee Royal Palace, Imperial Garden, Mastan Cafe, and finally culminate at Hanuman temple at Tadbund at 8 pm.

For the procession, the traffic will be either stopped or diverted in the areas when the procession passes through them.

Also Read Lost Rs 50K to pickpockets at Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Hyderabad man

Meanwhile, in view of Hanuman Jayanthi, all liquor outlets, including wine shops, bars, restaurants, and pubs, will be closed on April 23 and 24 in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Addl. District Magistrate (executive) of Hyderabad, K. Sreenivasa Reddy, in a press release said, “In exercise of the power vested in me under section 20, Telangana Exercise Act, 1968, I hereby order in the interest of public peace and tranquility that wine shops/ bars within the twin cities shall remain closed.”