Traffic diversions ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Hyderabad on November 1. The traffic diversions will remain in place till November 2.

Traffic from Pargi will be diverted at Shadnagar X roads- BSNL office-Keshampet Railway Gate-NH-44 road.

Traffic from Hyderabad towards Shadnagar Town will be diverted at Kothur Y Junction on NH-44 Road-JP Darga X Road–Nandigama (Mekaguda) towards Duskal X Road and Keshampet X road

Commuters travelling from Shadnagar to Hyderabad will be diverted at Chattanpally Railway Station Road and Keshampet Railway gate.

Vehicles from Jadcherla and Shadnagar will be allowed only on one lane and the procession from Kothur X road-Timmapur-Chegur T Junction-Palamakula will pass through the other lane.

Between 3 pm and 8 pm, traffic from Bengaluru towards Shamshabad will be diverted at Palamakula village towards JIVA Astramam – Golluru X Road –Shankarapuram Village – Sangiguda junction –ORR Service road –Pedda Golconda tollgate –Bahadurguda village – Gollapally – Kishanguda fly over.

On Tuesday, traffic diversion will be in place from 6 am and 10 am.

People coming from Bengaluru to Hyderabad will be diverted at Thondupally tollgate towards Rallaguda service road, commuters will have to travel through Rallaguda Junction – Airport Colony Junction – Rajiv Gruha Kalpa Junction –ORR underpass – Simplex Junction– Sathamrai and Gaganpahad.