Traffic diversions in Hyderabad for Ganesh immersion from Aug 29

Hyderabad: The city police issued a traffic advisory from August 29 to September 5 in view of the ongoing ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and immersion in Hyderabad.

The traffic diversion will be effective from 3 pm to midnight at NTR Marg, People’s Plaza and Necklace Road.

Here are the traffic diversions

Sailing Club ‘T’ Junction

Traffic from Karbala Maidan will not be allowed towards the Upper Tank Bund. It will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda Cross Roads.

Commuters and devotees travelling to Liberty or Khairtabad should take the route Kavadiguda Cross Roads, DBR Mills, Vartha lane, Swimming pool, Banda Maisamma, Dharna Chowk, Indira Park X Roads, RK Math, Kattamaisamma Junction, Ambedker Statue or onto the Telugu Talli flyover, Iqbal Minar.

Similarly, those travelling towards Panjagutta through Tankbund should take the route via Ranigunj, Minster Road, Begumpet, and Panjagutta.

VV Statue

Traffic from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan heading towards NTR Marg and Necklace Road will not be allowed on the Khairatabad Flyover. Instead, vehicles will be diverted via Nirankari, Old Saifabad Police Station, and Iqbal Minar.

Telugu Thalli Junction

Traffic from Ambedkar Statue will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and will instead be diverted via Iqbal Minar.

Telugu Thalli Flyover

Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Secunderabad will not be allowed towards Tankbund and instead will be diverted to the Telugu Thalli Flyover and proceed towards Katta Maisamma Temple, DBR Mills and Kavadiguda X Road.

DBR

Traffic from Katta Maisamma Temple via. Dhobi Ghat will not be allowed at Upper Tankbund. It will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Kavadiguda X Road.

Kavadiguda X Road

Traffic from Musheerabad/ Jabbar Complex will not be allowed on the Sailing Club and will be diverted at Kavadiguda X road towards DBR Mils.

Nallagutta Bridge

Traffic from Minister Road will not be allowed on Necklace Road and will be diverted towards Karbala at Nallagutta Bridge.

Buddha Bhavan

Traffic from Buddha Bhavan will not be allowed on Necklace Road and will be diverted at Nallagutta X roads towards Minister Road.

The restrictions will be imposed depending on the traffic congestion of Ganesh idols for immersion at NTR Marg, People’s Plaza and Necklace Road.



