Traffic jam continues on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway post-Sankranti

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway saw traffic jams as thousands of families are returning to Hyderabad and its outskirts from their native places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh post-Sankranti.

Bus stations and railway stations in various districts were significantly crowded with passengers.

Toll plazas on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway also continue to witness queues of cars, buses, and other transport vehicles.

On normal days, 150-200 vehicles pass through this route. There was a significant traffic jam on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway at various toll plazas.

Sankranti holidays began early this year for educational institutions. As January 11 was the second Saturday, many families left for their native places on Friday itself.

Now, as the holidays are coming to an end, they are returning to Hyderabad and its outskirts.

Every year, an estimated 20 lakh people from Hyderabad and its surroundings visit their hometowns for Sankranti. The majority of them head towards coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. On no other festival do people in such large numbers go home. It leaves the usually busy roads and intersections in Hyderabad rather deserted.

Sankranti offers an opportunity for people to revisit their roots. A large number of techies, students, government and private employees, and businessmen from coastal Andhra never miss the opportunity to visit their native places.

Their children enjoy the holiday with a feel of the countryside. They celebrate the holiday by visiting the fields, flying kites, watching decorated bulls, cockfights, bullock-cart races, and other rural sports that are organized on the occasion.