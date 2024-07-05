Traffic jams may clog Hyderabad roads due to Naidu, Siraj rallies

Hyderabad: Hyderabad residents are likely to witness traffic jams this evening due to two rallies, one by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s party TDP and another by Mohammed Siraj.

Both rallies are scheduled to take place at almost the same time. However, they will occur in different parts of the city.

TDP general secretary Azmeera Raju Naik will lead a rally of party leaders and workers from Begumpet Airport to the residence of Chandrababu Naidu located at Road Number 65, Jubilee Hills.

The rally, which will travel via P&T Junction, Begumpet Flyover, Praja Bhavan, Panjagutta Flyover, Mokaram Jha, and the TDP party office, will start at 6 pm and reach its destination by 8 pm.

On the other hand, a victory rally is being held in Hyderabad today to celebrate the Indian cricket team’s recent T20 World Cup victory. During the rally, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj will be honored.

Yesterday, Siraj shared details of the victory rally starting from Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam. According to the details, it will begin at 6:30 pm from Mehdipatnam and end at Eidgah Ground.

In view of the two simultaneous rallies, although in different parts of the city, traffic jams are likely to clog Hyderabad roads.