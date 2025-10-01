Traffic restrictions announced for Durga idol immersion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police will impose traffic restrictions for Durga idol immersions in Hyderabad on October 1 and 2.

The restrictions will remain in place from 3:00 PM on October 1 to 6:00 AM on October 2. The Durga idol immersions will take place at the People’s Plaza, Garden Point, Baby ponds at Jalavihar and Sanjeevaiah Park.

Traffic diversion at the following places

Traffic coming from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan Road towards Khairathabad flyover will be diverted at V.V. Statue towards Nirankari Junction. Traffic moving from Nirankari Junction towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Old police station Saifabad towards Ravindra Bharathi and Masabtank. (Only Matha Idols will be allowed towards Iqbal Minar)

Also Read IPS officer Shivadhar Reddy takes charge as Telangana DGP

Traffic coming from Hyderabad Traffic Police office and Old PS Saifabad towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Ravindra Bharathi Junction towards Lakdikapool and Hyderabad Traffic Police office. Traffic moving from Khairtabad Bada Ganesh lane will not be allowed towards Mint lane/Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at Printing Press Junction towards Rajiv Gandhi Statue.

Commuters moving from Upper Tank Bund towards Telugu Thalli Junction will be diverted at Old Ambedkar Statue towards Liberty.

Commuters moving from Himayath Nagar Y Junction towards Old Ambedkar Statue will be diverted at Liberty towards Basheerbagh. (Only Matha Idols will be allowed towards Old Ambedkar Statue – Telugu Thalli – NTR Marg – Necklace Road)

Traffic coming from Children’s Park towards Necklace Road via Sailing Club will be diverted at Budha Bhavan towards Karbala Maidan. Traffic coming from Ranigunj towards Necklace road will be diverted at Nallagutta “X” roads towards Minister Road.

Traffic coming from Minister Road towards Necklace road will be diverted at Nallagutta “X” roads towards Ranigunj. Traffic coming from HTP towards BJR Circle will be diverted at AR petrol pump towards M.J. Market.



In an appeal the Hyderabad traffic police said, “Citizens are requested to avoid the following junctions from 15:00 hours on 02.10.2025 to 03.10.2025 early (06:00) hours as traffic congestion is expected at VV Statue, Old PS Saifabad, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, AR Petrol Pump, BJR Statue Circle, Basheerbagh, Liberty, Old Ambedkar Statue, Upper Tank Bund and Nallagutta X Road.”