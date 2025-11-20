Traffic restrictions announced for YS Jagan’s visit to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of former AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court, the Hyderabad police announced traffic restrictions for Thursday, November 20.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president is expected to arrive at the ACB court at Nampally at 10:30 AM.

Traffic restrictions

Traffic coming from Masabtank, Alsabhacafe to Nampally criminal court will be diverted at Mayrose cafe towards Dargah-Ek Minar -Tajislands. Commuters moving from Taj islands, Dargah to Nampally criminal court will be diverted at Mayrose cafe towards Bazarghat-Gokulnagar.

Traffic coming from Lakdikapool-Rayalaseema Ruchulu Lane-FITCCI Building will be diverted at FITCCI Marg towards New Himalaya Cafe-Bazarghat. Commuters moving from MJ Market to Taj islands who intend to go to Ek minar, dargah and Nampally criminal court will be diverted at Taj islands towards Nampally metro station -Chapel Road -Assembly metro station on a need basis.

Traffic coming from Masabtank-Alsabha cafe -Bazarghat will be diverted at Bazar ghat chowrasta towards Nilofer cafe lane -Ayodhya junction -PTI Building