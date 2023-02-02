Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for Formula E race, Telangana budget session

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions will be imposed around Hussain Sagar in the heart of Hyderabad from February 5 in view of the prestigious Formula E race to be held on February 11. Police also imposed traffic restrictions in the city in view of the Telangana Assembly budget session starting on Friday.

Apart from it, cops have issued a traffic advisory for the ongoing construction work at the Amberpet flyover on NH-163.

Traffic restrictions for Formula E race in Hyderabad

Traffic will not be allowed on Telugu Talli flyover to Khairatabad flyover and Mint compound to I Max.

Earlier, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar inspected Formula E track along with officials, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix.

The official said that the arrangements for the race are on track. He said partial closure of roads will come into force in next few days, and appealed to people to take alternate routes until February 11.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Tuesday discussed the security arrangements relating to Dr B R Ambedkar Secretariat Complex to be inaugurated on February 17 and the arrangements to be made for the Formula E race.

She said the public should be informed about the alternative routes. Alternate routes should also be made ready to avoid delay in Secretariat works due to Formula E race.

Restrictions for Telangana Assembly budget session

As per the restrictions for Telangana Assembly budget session in Hyderabad, traffic may be stopped or diverted on need basis along the routes of Telugu Thalli – Iqbal Minar – Ravindra Bharathi; VV Statue – Shadan – Nirankari – Old PS Saifabad – Ravindra Bharathi; Masab Tank – PTI Building – Ayodhya – Nirankari; New MLA Quarters – Basheerbagh Junction to Old PCR Junction; BJR Statue – AR Petrol pump – Old PCR Junction; M J Market – Taj Island – Nampally Railway Station – AR Petrol pump – Old PCR Junction; BRK Bhavan – Adarsh Nagar – Old PCR Junction; Ministers Residence Complex and Road No. 12, Banjara Hills – Virinchi Hospitals.

Other routes where traffic restrictions will be imposed are Jubilee Hills Check Post – KBR Park – LV Prasad Eye Hospital – Srinagar Colony T Junction – Sagar Society T Junction – NFCL – Vengal Rao Park – GVK Mall – Taj Krishna – KCP Junction – VV Statue; ESI Hospital – SR Nagar Metro Station – Ameerpet Metro Station – Panjagutta Junction – NIMS – VV Statue; CTO Junction – Paradise – Ranigunj – Karbala – Children’s Park – Tank Bund – Ambedkar Statue – Telugu Thalli – Iqbal Minar – Ravindra Bharathi and Plaza Junction – Patny – Bata – Bible house – Karbala.

Traffic advisory issued due to Amberpet flyover works

In view of the ongoing construction work at the Amberpet flyover on NH-163, the Hyderabad police have issued an advisory.

As per the advisory, the road from the Gandhi statue to Amberpet T Junction (near Sree Ramana) will be closed for 40 days from January 30 to March 10.

District RTC buses and other heavy vehicles coming from Uppal towards 6 No. Junction should take a route via Habsiguda X Road – Tarnaka – Osmania Distance Education Road – Adikmet Flyover – Vidyanagar – Fever Hospital – Barkathpura – Tourist Hotel – Nimboliadda– Chaderghat.

General traffic including city RTC buses coming from Uppal towards 6 No. Junction will be diverted at Gandhi Statue – Prem Sadan Police boys hostel – Saldana Gate (CPL Amberpet) – Ali Cafe X Roads & Right turn towards 6 No. Junction – Golnaka – Nimobliadda–Chaderghat.

With inputs from agencies