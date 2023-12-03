Traffic to be diverted near vote counting centres in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The following locations are designated for the vote counting on December 3 in light of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. Police alerted the commuters that there might be traffic hiccups close to the counting centres.

As per the notification issued by the Hyderabad traffic police, there would be moderate traffic congestion on the roads near counting centres which will be diverted on a need basis as per the situation.

Counting centre locations

Domalguda: AV College, Physical Education College

Basheerbagh: Nizam College, Basheerbagh, and Gate No, 2 of the college.

Narayanguda: RBVRR College, YMCA, Shanthi Theatre, Narayanguda,

Malakpet: GHMC Indoor Stadium, Amberpet MCH Colony

OU Campus: College of Commerce & Business Management, P.G. Rami Reddy Centre for Distance Education, Velodrome

Koti Women’s College, Kamala Nehru Polytechnic at Exhibition Ground, MJ Market

Masab Tank: Govt. Polytechnic College, JNTU College of Fine Arts, Hockey Ground roads, Taiba Hotel to Shantinagar Club.

Bahadurpura: Aurora Legal Science Academy, Bandlaguda Road.

Khairatabad: Aurora College Road, Kotla Vijayabhasker Reddy Indoor Stadium Road.

Jubilee Hills: Yousufguda checkpost and Yousufguda road.

Bogaram: Holy Mary Institute of Technology and Science, Bogaram

Meanwhile, the cops have requested citizens to make note of the above locations and avoid using the routes for an uninterrupted journey.