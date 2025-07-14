Train catches fire at Tirupathi railway station, no casualties

Hyderabad: A major accident at the Tirupathi Railway Station was averted after the Hissar-Rayalseema Express caught fire on Monday, July 14. The train was stationary when the incident took place.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
According to a release by the South Central Railway (SCR), the fire in the general coach was spotted during the shunting process. “Just one coach caught fire around 2 pm. It was controlled very fast. The fire brigade came and controlled it immediately,” an official said.
The railway authorities have launched an investigation into the matter. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be known. Train services were affected for a while and resumed after clearance from the fire department.