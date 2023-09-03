Train passengers save thief’s life in Bihar, hand him over to police

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd September 2023 8:43 am IST
thief was saved by the passengers of Katihar-Samastipur local train in Bihar
Patna: A thief was saved by the passengers of Katihar-Samastipur local train in Bihar’s Begusarai district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on August 30 but it came to light only after its video went viral on social media on Saturday.

The accused, after snatching a bag and a purse, tried to hide by holding on to the iron bars of the window.

However, the he soon sought passengers’ help who held his hand and legs as he hung from the window until the train reached the Bachwara railway station where he was handed over to the GRP.

