Train routes in Secundrabad altered for non-interlocking works

Hyderabad: Trains operating at the Secundrabad division were either cancelled, partially cancelled or diverted in view of the non-interlocking works going on between the Bisugir Sharif and Potkapalli stations.

The cancelled train list includes Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar running between December 23 to 26, Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad, Kazipet – Sirpur Town, Balharsha – Kazipet, Hyderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Secunderabad running between December 24 to 27, Kazipet – Balharshah and Balharshah-Kazipet between December 23 to 27.

Whereas the partially cancelled services included Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar and Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad running between December 24 to 27.

Trains operating between Secunderabad-Danapur running on December 23, 26 and 27 were diverted and Secunderabad – Danapur train running on December 24 was rescheduled.