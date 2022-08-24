Training programme for TMREIS teachers begins at MANUU

Hyderabad: The future of the young generation can be shaped through quality education and good training, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) said on Tuesday during his presidential remarks in the inaugural session of twelve-day training programme. It is being organized for Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) teachers.

Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT), MANUU is conducting the programme in collaboration with TMREIS.

B. Shafiullah, Secretary, TMREIS informed that one lakh twenty thousand students from minority communities are getting quality education in these schools that are over 200 in numbers. He urged teachers to fulfill their responsibilities as they have been entrusted to shape the future of new generation.

The guest speaker, MA Lateef, Academic Head, TMREIS said that Telangana Government is spending huge amount for the educational development of minority communities. Students and teachers should make proper use of it, he advised.

Prof Mohd Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, Centre, briefed about the aims and objectives of the programme. Misbah Anzar, Assistant Professor convened the programme.