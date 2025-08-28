Trains restored at Secunderabad railway station after redevelopment works

Hyderabad: South Central Railway on Thursday, August 28, informed that trains which had been temporarily shifted to the Charlapalli/Umdanagar terminals due to redevelopment works at the Secunderabad station have now been restored.

New timings for Secunderabad – Manuguru – Secunderabad Express

from Charlapalli to Secunderabad taking effect from September 10 are as follows:

Train number 12745 going from Secunderabad – Manuguru will now depart from Secunderabad at 11:45 pm, from Charlapalli at 11:50 pm and arrive at Manuguru at 5:45 am.

Train number 12746 going from Manuguru – Secunderabad will now depart Manuguru at 9:45 pm, arrive at Charlapalli at 3:30 am, and reach Secunderabad at 3:45 am.

New timings for Secunderabad – Repalle – Secunderabad Express from Charlapalli to Secunderabad, taking effect from September 10, are as follows:

Train number 17645 going from Secunderabad – Repalle will now depart from Secunderabad at 12:40 pm, from Charlapalli at 12:59 pm and arrive at Repalle at 9:05 pm.

Train number 17646 going from Repalle-Secunderabad will now depart Repalle at 7:10 am, arrive at Charlapalli at 3:05 pm, and reach Secunderabad at 3:55 pm.



New timings for Secunderabad – Porbandar – Secunderabad Express from Umdanagar to Secunderabad, taking effect from September 10, are as follows: