Trains restored at Secunderabad railway station after redevelopment works

The new arrivals and departures will take effect from September 10.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th August 2025 6:07 pm IST
Secunderabad RPF recover lost items worth Rs.17.35 lakhs
Secunderabad railway station

Hyderabad: South Central Railway on Thursday, August 28, informed that trains which had been temporarily shifted to the Charlapalli/Umdanagar terminals due to redevelopment works at the Secunderabad station have now been restored.

New timings for Secunderabad – Manuguru – Secunderabad Express
from Charlapalli to Secunderabad taking effect from September 10 are as follows:

  • Train number 12745 going from Secunderabad – Manuguru will now depart from Secunderabad at 11:45 pm, from Charlapalli at 11:50 pm and arrive at Manuguru at 5:45 am.
  • Train number 12746 going from Manuguru – Secunderabad will now depart Manuguru at 9:45 pm, arrive at Charlapalli at 3:30 am, and reach Secunderabad at 3:45 am.

New timings for Secunderabad – Repalle – Secunderabad Express from Charlapalli to Secunderabad, taking effect from September 10, are as follows:

MS Teachers
  • Train number 17645 going from Secunderabad – Repalle will now depart from Secunderabad at 12:40 pm, from Charlapalli at 12:59 pm and arrive at Repalle at 9:05 pm.
  • Train number 17646 going from Repalle-Secunderabad will now depart Repalle at 7:10 am, arrive at Charlapalli at 3:05 pm, and reach Secunderabad at 3:55 pm.

New timings for Secunderabad – Porbandar – Secunderabad Express from Umdanagar to Secunderabad, taking effect from September 10, are as follows:

  • Train number 20967 going from Secunderabad – Porbandar will now depart from Secunderabad instead of Umdanagar at 3:10 pm and arrive at Porbandar at 9:50 pm.
  • Train number 20968 going from Porbandar – Secunderabad will depart Porbandar at 1:15 am and arrive at Secunderabad at 8:00 am.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th August 2025 6:07 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button