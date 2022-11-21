Transformation of TRS to BRS questioned, no activity in national politics

Hyderabad: Despite Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement to participate in political activities at the national level and decision to transform the Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi, the party failed to participate in any such activities.

The leaders are getting suspicious and there is a buzz in political circle that after the announcement of converting TRS into BRS, elections in two states were announced and despite the completion of voting in one state, while elections are to be held in the neighboring Karnataka state early next year, TRS is not showing any haste in presentation their strategy.

BRS did not participate in the Himachal Pradesh elections and not even an appeal was issued to the voters. Similarly, the election process has started in Gujarat and no efforts are been made till date by the BRS. However, it was speculated that BRS would use former Chief Minister Shankar Singh Vaghela to show their influence, but no initiative were taken.

Now TRS leaders are not giving any importance to the announcement of converting TRS into BRS. With the complete silence on elections in the three states, it is becoming difficult to say that TRS may play any role in national politics.