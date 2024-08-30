Transforming futures: New initiative to equip Muslim youth for job market

Hyderabad: Hearing “no” in a job interview can be deeply demoralizing, leaving one with a sense of being knocked down by destiny. Unfortunately, this is the reality of today’s job market. Degrees often fail to translate into jobs with the result many young people are seen struggling to make their mark in the professional world. The situation is even more challenging for students from marginalized communities, particularly Muslims. Despite their educational qualifications, many find themselves ill-prepared for the fiercely competitive job market.

Recognizing this critical gap, a group of professionals from the Muslim community, have joined forces to tackle this issue head-on. These individuals, hailing from a range of fields, have embarked on a mission not just to halt the decline in employability but to reverse it. Their goal is to empower young Muslims with the skills and mindset necessary to succeed in today’s demanding job landscape. This initiative is not just a response to a crisis but a proactive effort to uplift an entire generation.

At the forefront of this initiative is Prof. Syed Basharath Ali, the founding director of the Competitive Examination Training Institute (CETI). With four decades of experience as an engineering consultant, Ali has seen firsthand the struggles of young Muslim professionals. His unique concept is poised to revolutionize the way students approach their education and careers.

“We’re not here to interfere with their school syllabus,” Ali explains. “Our focus is on shifting their mindset and honing their latent skills. We want to equip them with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive environment.”

The focused mentoring programme to be launched soon for high school students of ninth and tenth classes promises to be a game-changer. It aims to pull up the educational skills of Muslim boys and girls from the very basics, providing them with the confidence and competence to excel in their chosen fields. By fostering a culture of excellence and self-reliance, this initiative is a humble yet powerful step towards giving back to the community and ensuring that no student is left behind in the pursuit of success.

In all 55 boys and girls from five schools – Princess Esin Girls High School, Focus School, MS School, Madina Public School and Mount Mercy School – have been chosen for a 16-week programme. The participating schools have nominated a coordinator from their side to monitor the interest and progress of the students.

Nearly 30 mentors are selected for this one-of-a-kind programme and the list reads like Who’s Who of Hyderabad. They include retired IPS officer, Abdul Khayyum Khan, development economist, Dr. Amirullah Khan, Prof. Afroz Alam, MANUU, Ayesha Rubina, social activist and educationist, Sajjad Ahmed, Global Head, Capgemini Insights and Data. Successful politicians and persons from sports and film industry are also planned to be roped in to mentor the students. The mentors will play a crucial role in shaping the future of mentees. They will focus on helping students improve their self-esteem, build confidence and effectively navigate their professional journeys. Through a combination of one-on-one and group sessions, these mentors will provide personalized guidance, ensuring that each student receives the support they need to thrive in both their personal and professional lives.

“Each student will be assigned a primary mentor and, in some cases, a secondary mentor. But ultimately success of the programme depends on how well the students, parents and mentors collaborate,” says Ali who is bringing his over four decades of experience to the programme.

Recognizing the need to improve students’ communication skills, Ali has crafted a series of short, simple articles aimed at developing essential skills. These articles focus on building strong learning habits, enhancing reading and writing abilities, and mastering the art of networking. To further support their growth, students will be encouraged to read a diverse selection of books, including fiction, non-fiction, biographies, history, science fiction, and inspirational works.

“There will be no spoon-feeding,” says Ali. “We will just encourage students to take initiative and discover the power of learning on their own.”

He wants students to broaden their horizons and not limit themselves to only medicine and engineering. They should explore other fields such as law, journalism, politics, sports, and various other creative spheres. “Our goal is to inspire students to pursue their true passions and consider a wide range of career paths that align with their interests and talents”, says Ali.

The mind is not a vessel that needs filling, but wood that needs igniting. That’s what Basharat Ali and his team are preparing to do.