Transport dept warns private buses against fare hike for Sankranti in Telangana

Hyderabad: The state transport department on Saturday, January 11 warned private bus operators against increasing bus fares ahead of Sankranti in Telangana.

The transport department is conducting a special drive at the Road Transport Authority (RTA) office in Hyderabad to monitor fare hikes. So far, the department has booked 3,170 cases. 25 buses have been seized for lack of fitness.

The enforcement teams are also entrusted with conducting a special drive from January 7-16 annually to curb illegal operations of private buses, particularly those travelling to other States from the GHMC area.

Recently, it was found that several private buses were operating without proper permits or tax payments.

These buses, registered as contract carriages, illegally operate on routes generally covered by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), charging excessive fares without maintaining safety standards.