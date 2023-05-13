Transys opens its first pharmaceutical cold chain centre at Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Transys Global Forwarding has commissioned a unique pharmaceutical cold chain pre-conditioning centre near the international airport in Hyderabad, India.

The 25,000 sq. ft brand-new facility is located near Shamshabad and is designed to meet the increasing demand for cold chain logistics services in the region.

The docking station is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and temperature-controlled systems to ensure safe storage and transportation of pharmaceutical products.

Krishna Karra, Director Strategy, Transys Global Forwarding said “After weighing the demand and supply situation for temperature-controlled logistics services in the region, we embarked on this project that we believe would bring immense value to pharmaceutical organisations as well as manufacturers of thermal blankets and insulation products.

This docking station will allow us to provide reliable, efficient, and secure cold chain logistics services to our patrons in the pharmaceutical industry.”

The Hyderabad centre is designed to meet the highest international standards for cold chain storage and transportation, including Good Distribution Practice (GDP) guidelines.

It is equipped with advanced monitoring and tracking systems that provide real-time information on temperature, humidity, and other critical parameters.

This will enable the company to offer a wide range of services, including temperature-controlled storage, packaging, labelling, and transportation of pharmaceutical products.

The facility is strategically located in close proximity to the international airport, making it an ideal location for quick and efficient transfer for export airfreight requirements as well.

Hyderabad is considered the pharma hub of India with it accounting for 50 per cent of bulk drug exports from India. “We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality cold chain logistics services.

Our new facility in Hyderabad is a testament to our dedication to meeting the needs of our clients in the pharmaceutical industry,” said Tulasi Prasad – Director Pharma Supply Chain, TGF.

Transys Global Forwarding is a boutique digital logistics organisation that operates out of more than 14 locations in India.

Transys Global Forwarding focuses on knowledge-driven sectors like pharma, automotive, industrial and hi-tech electronics segments.

They have embraced technology through automation and digitization through their initial years of growth and have in excess of 200 trained professionals and ecosystem partners engaged in transacting services in air and ocean transportation businesses.